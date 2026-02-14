Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,288 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 15th total of 58,392 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mondi Plc Uns Stock Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mondi Plc Uns has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

Get Mondi Plc Uns alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Mondi Plc Uns from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondi Plc Uns presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Mondi Plc Uns

(Get Free Report)

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.