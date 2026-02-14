Short Interest in New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Increases By 58.0%

New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,923 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 24,630 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

New World Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NDVLY opened at $0.70 on Friday. New World Development has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get New World Development alerts:

About New World Development

(Get Free Report)

New World Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate founded in 1970 by Dr. Cheng Yu-Tung. The company’s core business lies in property development and investment, encompassing residential, commercial and retail projects. Through its flagship developments and joint ventures, New World Development has established a reputation for large-scale mixed-use complexes, premium office towers and luxury residential communities in Greater China and beyond.

Beyond property, New World Development has diversified into infrastructure and services via its listed subsidiary, NWS Holdings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.