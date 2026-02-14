Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 752 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nanoco Group Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNOCF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc is a UK?based nanotechnology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of quantum dots, graphene quantum dots and related nanomaterials. Its proprietary processes enable the production of cadmium?free quantum dots that are used in a variety of display, lighting and sensor applications. Nanoco’s core technology platforms address pure metal and compound semiconductors, delivering solutions to enhance color performance, efficiency and environmental compliance.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Manchester, England, Nanoco has built a vertically integrated manufacturing capability for its nanomaterials.

