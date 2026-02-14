Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,285 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 25,424 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Up 11.3%

OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec. It also holds an option to acquire 70% interest in the Yurchison Uranium property that consists of 12 mining claims covering an area of 55,934 hectares located in the Wollaston Domain, Northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire 100% interest in the Darlin Li-Be Property in Quebec.

