Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,285 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 15th total of 25,424 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,261 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Medaro Mining Trading Up 11.3%
OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
