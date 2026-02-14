JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 17.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 1.16% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $86,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

JQUA stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

