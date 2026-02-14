Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $38.79 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.87.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $325.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

