Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 11.1% increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of KNX opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,375.32. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,405,347 shares in the company, valued at $71,686,750.47. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $2,426,770. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

