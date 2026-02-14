4,430,213 Shares in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN Purchased by Lexington Partners L.P.

Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,430,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,861,000. Karman comprises about 96.8% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lexington Partners L.P. owned approximately 3.35% of Karman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Karman by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,145,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Karman by 969.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRMN. Evercore boosted their target price on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $118.00 price objective on Karman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Karman from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other Karman news, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $6,742,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,404,738.67. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karman stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 303.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $118.38.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

