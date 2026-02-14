Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 183.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

PECO opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,942,000 after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,850,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

