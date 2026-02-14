Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 183.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.9%
PECO opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,942,000 after acquiring an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,850,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.
In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.