Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 16th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 12.5% increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Shares of AEM opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $219.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.64.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.
Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.
