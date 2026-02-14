Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $129.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

