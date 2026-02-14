HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a 1.2% increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

NYSE:HASI opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $198.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

