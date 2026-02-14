Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 35,538 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.