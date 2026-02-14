iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ Shares Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

