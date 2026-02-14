Mason & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 12,117 Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 0.1%

AFRM opened at $49.81 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

