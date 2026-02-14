Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 11,567 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.64.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock worth $105,184,255. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

