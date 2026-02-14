Insider Selling: Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) VP Sells $1,123,847.00 in Stock

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) VP Nero Jonathan Del sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $1,123,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $523.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.36. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $533.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,669,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

