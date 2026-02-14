DDD Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $391.03 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.