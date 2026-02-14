Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,314,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,827,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,814,000 after buying an additional 609,523 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $41,946,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,347,000 after buying an additional 390,805 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,497,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.70. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $161.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.20.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,240. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,259.35. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,655 shares of company stock worth $37,752,234. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

