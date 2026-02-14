Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,583 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,808,000 after buying an additional 225,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920 over the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $803.17 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $762.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

