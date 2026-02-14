Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 858.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4%

INDA opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

