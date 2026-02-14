Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.66.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.