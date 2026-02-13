New Street Research Has Lowered Expectations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at New Street Research from $350.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. New Street Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance upped their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is accelerating non?retail growth: Amazon Pharmacy will expand same?day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities by year?end, scaling a higher?margin business and widening customer engagement. Amazon Pharmacy Expansion

Amazon is accelerating non?retail growth: Amazon Pharmacy will expand same?day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities by year?end, scaling a higher?margin business and widening customer engagement. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and activist interest: notable portfolio moves (Primecap, Egerton, Mirova increases; Pershing/P. Ackman disclosures) signal confidence from large investors and can support the stock over time. Pershing/Ackman Stakes

Institutional buying and activist interest: notable portfolio moves (Primecap, Egerton, Mirova increases; Pershing/P. Ackman disclosures) signal confidence from large investors and can support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: Strategic logistics bet: Amazon disclosed a sizable passive stake in Beta Technologies (electric aircraft), aligning with long?term supply?chain decarbonization and middle?mile logistics options. This is a strategic, optionality play rather than immediate revenue. Amazon Bets on BETA

Strategic logistics bet: Amazon disclosed a sizable passive stake in Beta Technologies (electric aircraft), aligning with long?term supply?chain decarbonization and middle?mile logistics options. This is a strategic, optionality play rather than immediate revenue. Neutral Sentiment: AWS management pushback: AWS CEO Matt Garman called AI software fears “overblown,” trying to calm market concerns about cloud demand vs. AI capex — reassuring but not an immediate earnings catalyst. AWS CEO Comments

AWS management pushback: AWS CEO Matt Garman called AI software fears “overblown,” trying to calm market concerns about cloud demand vs. AI capex — reassuring but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/contrarian note: several outlets flag Amazon’s RSI as extremely oversold — historically a setup for large rebounds, which may attract dip buyers but is not a guarantee. RSI Oversold Setup

Technical/contrarian note: several outlets flag Amazon’s RSI as extremely oversold — historically a setup for large rebounds, which may attract dip buyers but is not a guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves: small target adjustments (Arete raised modestly; Daiwa trimmed its target) and some downgrades have created noise — watch net revisions and guidance changes for directional clarity. Analyst Price Target Changes

Mixed analyst moves: small target adjustments (Arete raised modestly; Daiwa trimmed its target) and some downgrades have created noise — watch net revisions and guidance changes for directional clarity. Negative Sentiment: AI capex shock and sector sell?off: Amazon’s plan to spend roughly $200 billion on AI infrastructure triggered investor pushback, contributing to a broader Magnificent Seven drawdown and pushing AMZN into bear?market territory. That spending raises near?term free?cash?flow and margin concerns. Bear Market / AI Capex

AI capex shock and sector sell?off: Amazon’s plan to spend roughly $200 billion on AI infrastructure triggered investor pushback, contributing to a broader Magnificent Seven drawdown and pushing AMZN into bear?market territory. That spending raises near?term free?cash?flow and margin concerns. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and PR headwinds: Italian tax authorities executed a probe at Milan offices, and Ring canceled a partnership (Flock) after a Super Bowl ad backlash — potential reputational/legal risk that could attract further scrutiny. Italian Tax Probe Ring / Flock Backlash

Regulatory and PR headwinds: Italian tax authorities executed a probe at Milan offices, and Ring canceled a partnership (Flock) after a Super Bowl ad backlash — potential reputational/legal risk that could attract further scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Near?term analyst downgrades and investor exits: at least one notable analyst cut coverage or ratings citing AI spend and execution risk, reinforcing short?term selling pressure. Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

