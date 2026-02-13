Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.96 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713.30. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,814,000 after acquiring an additional 649,323 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Airbnb by 43.2% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,356,000 after buying an additional 216,455 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,456,000 after buying an additional 1,577,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

