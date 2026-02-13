B. Riley Securities Boosts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $120.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley Securities from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCC. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $105.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.