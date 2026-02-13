Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Diebold Nixdorf’s conference call:

Record cash and profitability: Diebold Nixdorf generated a record $239 million of free cash flow in 2025, expanded Adjusted EBITDA to $485 million and delivered Adjusted EPS of $5.59, with net leverage around ~1.1x and two credit-rating upgrades supporting balance-sheet strength.

Diebold Nixdorf generated a record $239 million of free cash flow in 2025, expanded Adjusted EBITDA to $485 million and delivered Adjusted EPS of $5.59, with net leverage around ~1.1x and two credit-rating upgrades supporting balance-sheet strength. Raised 2026 outlook: Management guided 2026 revenue of $3.86–$3.94 billion, Adjusted EBITDA $510–$535 million, free cash flow $255–$270 million and introduced adjusted EPS of $5.25–$5.75, citing a $733 million product backlog and strong January order entry.

Management guided 2026 revenue of $3.86–$3.94 billion, Adjusted EBITDA $510–$535 million, free cash flow $255–$270 million and introduced adjusted EPS of $5.25–$5.75, citing a $733 million product backlog and strong January order entry. Clear growth engines gaining traction: Banking branch automation (DN Series 300/350, fit?for?purpose recyclers and India certification), retail traction in North America (9 new logos and a grocery AI pilot moving to live stores via the Smart Vision AI), and service improvements are driving durable revenue opportunities.

Banking branch automation (DN Series 300/350, fit?for?purpose recyclers and India certification), retail traction in North America (9 new logos and a grocery AI pilot moving to live stores via the Smart Vision AI), and service improvements are driving durable revenue opportunities. Operational leverage from Lean: Kanban and other Lean initiatives cut inventory ~30%, reduced lead times to ~70–80 days, improved DSO/DIO, and are expected to deliver up to $50 million of annualized run?rate SG&A savings, supporting margin expansion and cash conversion.

Kanban and other Lean initiatives cut inventory ~30%, reduced lead times to ~70–80 days, improved DSO/DIO, and are expected to deliver up to $50 million of annualized run?rate SG&A savings, supporting margin expansion and cash conversion. Near?term margin/headwind risks: Management flagged Q1 margin pressure as it ramps U.S. service hiring and completes service investments, and noted earlier retail service disruptions (cyber incidents) that weighed on full?year service margins—near?term timing and execution could temper results.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,216,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,733,696. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Diebold Nixdorf

Here are the key news stories impacting Diebold Nixdorf this week:

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

