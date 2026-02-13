Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.60. 1,885,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.08. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

