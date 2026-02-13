GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Releases Earnings Results

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Trading Up 2.0%

GLIBK stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 74,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,818. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67.

Get GCI Liberty Inc. - Series C GCI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLIBK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jedd Gould acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $511,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,389.61. This represents a 29,411.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. - Series C GCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. - Series C GCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.