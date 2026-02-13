Contrasting Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) & Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -33.38% N/A -6.81% Roku -0.61% -1.08% -0.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Roku”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $807.48 million 0.01 -$235.20 million ($1.28) -0.02 Roku $4.11 billion 3.13 -$129.39 million ($0.20) -435.48

Roku has higher revenue and earnings than Corus Entertainment. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corus Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Corus Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Roku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corus Entertainment and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Roku 1 3 24 1 2.86

Roku has a consensus target price of $122.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.99%. Given Roku’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Corus Entertainment.

Summary

Roku beats Corus Entertainment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services. This segment also engages in the production and distribution of films and television programs; merchandise licensing and book publishing activities; and provision of advertising services, subscriptions, and the licensing of proprietary films and television programs, as well as production services. The Radio segment operates radio stations that include a network of news/talk radio stations, as well as classic hits, rock, country, and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The company produces and distributes children’s animated content and consumer products; owns Nelvana, Corus Studios, Aircraft Pictures, Kid Can Press, so.da, and Kin Community Canada, and Quay Media Services; and operates companion websites, digital and streaming platforms, and applications that are related to its brands. Corus Entertainment Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment provides sale of streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products and services, audio products, and related accessories as well as licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.