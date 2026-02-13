Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Price

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,155,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,003,396. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $494,672.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,574,483.72. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 616,392 shares of company stock worth $44,460,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 465.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Procore Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Procore Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. a $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M (vs. ~$340.8M est.), with revenue up ~15.6% YoY, which drove the initial bullish reaction. Procore Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 beat — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. a $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M (vs. ~$340.8M est.), with revenue up ~15.6% YoY, which drove the initial bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide slightly above street — Procore issued Q1 revenue guidance of $351.0M–$353.0M vs. consensus ~$349.0M, suggesting continued top-line momentum into the new year. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Q1 revenue guide slightly above street — Procore issued Q1 revenue guidance of $351.0M–$353.0M vs. consensus ~$349.0M, suggesting continued top-line momentum into the new year. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its target from $88 to $66 but kept a Buy rating, which tempers the upside narrative while still signaling analyst conviction. BTIG Lowers Price Target

BTIG trimmed its target from $88 to $66 but kept a Buy rating, which tempers the upside narrative while still signaling analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts — KeyBanc lowered its target to $80, adding downward pressure on sentiment as multiple target trims reduce implied upside. KeyBanc Cuts Target

Analyst cuts — KeyBanc lowered its target to $80, adding downward pressure on sentiment as multiple target trims reduce implied upside. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — despite the beat, Procore still shows a negative net margin (~-9.8%) and negative return on equity (~-6.2%), keeping longer-term EPS recovery uncertain. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

