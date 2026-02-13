TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of RIVN traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.68. 68,704,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,367,418. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,422.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $363,539.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 738,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,279.84. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,154 shares of company stock worth $2,143,724. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Rivian beat Q4 estimates: adjusted EPS loss came in smaller than expected and revenue slightly topped consensus; the company also reported its first annual gross profit and highlighted strong software/services growth — a visible shift in revenue mix that excited investors. MarketBeat Q4 report

Rivian beat Q4 estimates: adjusted EPS loss came in smaller than expected and revenue slightly topped consensus; the company also reported its first annual gross profit and highlighted strong software/services growth — a visible shift in revenue mix that excited investors. Positive Sentiment: Bullish delivery outlook: Rivian forecast a ~53% jump in 2026 deliveries driven by the rollout of the lower?priced R2 SUV (R2 deliveries expected to begin in Q2), which investors see as key to scaling volume and improving margins. Reuters: delivery forecast

Bullish delivery outlook: Rivian forecast a ~53% jump in 2026 deliveries driven by the rollout of the lower?priced R2 SUV (R2 deliveries expected to begin in Q2), which investors see as key to scaling volume and improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and confident notes followed the print — notable reaffirmations/raises (e.g., Wedbush $25 PT, Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy $23) amplified buying interest. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst upgrades and confident notes followed the print — notable reaffirmations/raises (e.g., Wedbush $25 PT, Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy $23) amplified buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some mixed analyst actions: Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $18 and set a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious near?term upside despite the beat. Benzinga: Piper Sandler

Some mixed analyst actions: Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $18 and set a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious near?term upside despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Core automotive revenue weakness and ongoing losses: automotive revenue fell sharply year?over?year and Rivian warned losses will continue as production ramps; investors must weigh growth vs. cash burn and capex (Rivian flagged >$2.1B capex). WSJ: revenue slide

Core automotive revenue weakness and ongoing losses: automotive revenue fell sharply year?over?year and Rivian warned losses will continue as production ramps; investors must weigh growth vs. cash burn and capex (Rivian flagged >$2.1B capex). Negative Sentiment: Legal settlement / cash?burn concerns: a recent settlement and expected heavy investment raise questions about near?term free cash flow and dilution risk. Yahoo Finance: lawsuit settlement

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

