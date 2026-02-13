Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $121.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

Shares of MHK traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.53. The stock had a trading volume of 488,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,337. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,485 shares of company stock worth $1,604,006. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 432,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 141.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 131.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

