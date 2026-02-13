MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,334 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 30,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $241.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 91,282 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,627 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

