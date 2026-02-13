Status Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $56.05 million and $3.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,934,960 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,934,960.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01128292 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $5,960,471.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

