Ark Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Ark has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

