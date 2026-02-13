Drift Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.37 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Drift has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and $9.94 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Drift has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Drift token can now be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.33 or 0.97564215 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Token Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,282,198 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 552,929,705 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.08674224 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $12,351,814.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

