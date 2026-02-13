Short Interest in NatBridge Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATBF) Increases By 354.6%

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,870 shares, an increase of 354.6% from the January 15th total of 9,430 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 345,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NatBridge Resources Stock Performance

NATBF stock remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. NatBridge Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

About NatBridge Resources

NatBridge Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the LeMare property that comprises 12 mineral claims located in British Columbia, as well as a mineral rights package that includes three patented claims consisting of NI 43-101 inferred gold resources. The company was formerly known as Great Eagle Gold Corp. and changed its name to NatBridge Resources Ltd. in June 2025.

