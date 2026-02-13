CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 457 shares, a growth of 366.3% from the January 15th total of 98 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTGLY

CD Projekt Trading Up 0.3%

About CD Projekt

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,099. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

(Get Free Report)

CD Projekt SA is a Poland-based video game developer, publisher and digital distribution company best known for its critically acclaimed Role-Playing Games (RPGs). Through its development arm CD Projekt Red, the company designs, develops and publishes blockbuster game franchises, including The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to its core game development activities, CD Projekt operates GOG.com, a digital storefront offering a catalogue of DRM-free PC games, and provides related online services such as multiplayer support, game updates and community forums.

Founded in Warsaw in 1994 by Marcin Iwi?ski and Micha? Kici?ski, CD Projekt initially built its reputation by translating and distributing popular Western titles in Central Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.