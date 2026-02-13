Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Short Interest Up 386.0% in January

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,516,014 shares, a growth of 386.0% from the January 15th total of 723,484 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,558,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,558,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,932. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 386.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

