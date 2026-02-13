Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.16) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.400-3.10 EPS.

Advance returned to positive comparable sales in 2025 and materially improved profitability — full?year comps were roughly +1% , adjusted operating income margin rose to 2.5% and Q4 adjusted operating margin was 3.7% , driving adjusted EPS of $2.26 for the year.

Management guided 2026 to an acceleration in comps to , adjusted operating income margin of , a ~ gross margin rate and a targeted in free cash flow while increasing 2026 CapEx to . Operational changes are well underway — the company cut its store footprint (?500 corporate + 200 independent closures), consolidated U.S. DCs from ~38 to 16 (15 planned by year?end), added ~100k SKUs, improved in?store availability to the high?90s and accelerated Pro delivery times, plus launched the Argos owned oil brand and new loyalty program.

Operational changes are well underway — the company cut its store footprint (?500 corporate + 200 independent closures), consolidated U.S. DCs from ~38 to 16 (15 planned by year?end), added ~100k SKUs, improved in?store availability to the high?90s and accelerated Pro delivery times, plus launched the Argos owned oil brand and new loyalty program. Near?term cash performance remains a headwind: 2025 free cash flow was ?$298M (including ~$140M of store?optimization cash), the company reduced supplier financing from $2.7B to $2.5B, and timing/working?capital items pressured year?end cash.

Near?term cash performance remains a headwind: 2025 free cash flow was (including ~$140M of store?optimization cash), the company reduced supplier financing from $2.7B to $2.5B, and timing/working?capital items pressured year?end cash. Key risks include ongoing DIY demand softness and execution risk as supply?chain and store productivity initiatives are still early stage (management trimmed the pace to 7% operating margin timing), plus a planned ~50 bp LIFO headwind in 2026.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,770. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cfra Research raised Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.41.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

