Barclays (LON:BARC) Insider Purchases £8,672.43 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Diony Lebot bought 1,803 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £8,672.43.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 13.51 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 450.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,232,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,317,766. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 223.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 506.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 474.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.71. The company has a market cap of £62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.17.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

Further Reading

