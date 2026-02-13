PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Insider David Tyler Purchases 25,000 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider David Tyler purchased 25,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £22,750.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

LON:PZC traded up GBX 1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.09 and a 52 week high of GBX 92.10.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 4.37 EPS for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, research analysts expect that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.