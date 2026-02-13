Joseph Busky Purchases 3,370 Shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Busky purchased 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $79,734.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,461.40. The trade was a 48.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 41.46%.The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Insiders bought shares — CEO Brian Blaser purchased 10,540 shares (~$23.59 avg) and CFO Joseph Busky bought 3,370 shares, materially increasing their holdings; this signals management confidence in the business. Blaser SEC Filing Busky SEC Filing

Insiders bought shares — CEO Brian Blaser purchased 10,540 shares (~$23.59 avg) and CFO Joseph Busky bought 3,370 shares, materially increasing their holdings; this signals management confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — revenue of $723.6M modestly beat expectations and showed low-single-digit growth, and company reported $0.46 EPS (slightly above consensus). The quarter showed strength in Labs/TRIAGE but margin compression and some one?time items left profitability weak. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results were mixed — revenue of $723.6M modestly beat expectations and showed low-single-digit growth, and company reported $0.46 EPS (slightly above consensus). The quarter showed strength in Labs/TRIAGE but margin compression and some one?time items left profitability weak. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance disappointed — management set EPS of $2.00–$2.42 vs. the ~$2.49 consensus and revenue guidance of $2.7B–$2.9B (center near consensus but lower?end risk), which pushed investors to trim valuations given ongoing margin pressure. Seeking Alpha: FY26 Guidance

FY?2026 guidance disappointed — management set EPS of $2.00–$2.42 vs. the ~$2.49 consensus and revenue guidance of $2.7B–$2.9B (center near consensus but lower?end risk), which pushed investors to trim valuations given ongoing margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market reaction focuses on margin and guidance concerns — deep?dive coverage and commentary highlight that margin improvement and R&D progress are positive longer?term, but near?term guidance and profitability metrics explain the sharp intraday selloff. Yahoo Finance Deep Dive AAII: Why QDEL Is Down

Here are the key news stories impacting QuidelOrtho this week:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3,691.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 100.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company’s product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

