Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Posts Earnings Results

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wacoal had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Wacoal Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WACLY traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. Wacoal has a fifty-two week low of $131.97 and a fifty-two week high of $203.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.