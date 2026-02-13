Centrifuge 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $584.54 Thousand (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $584.54 thousand worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.33 or 0.97564215 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 680,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency. Centrifuge has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 576,168,223 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.07845426 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $541,197.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

