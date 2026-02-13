Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 41% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $554.75 thousand worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

