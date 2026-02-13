Investors Buy High Volume of ImmunityBio Call Options (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 25,953 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 17,825 call options.
In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 151,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,094,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,091,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,259,548.80. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $187,750.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,912 in the last ninety days. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBRX. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.
Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.
