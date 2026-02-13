SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,411 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 2,172 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Get SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:MYCN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 58.69% of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.