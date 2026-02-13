SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2026

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCNGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,411 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 2,172 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCNFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 58.69% of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.