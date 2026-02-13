Itochu (ITOCY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Itochu to post earnings of $0.1802 per share and revenue of $28.7276 billion for the quarter.

Itochu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Itochu has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Itochu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITOCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Itochu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Itochu in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itochu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Itochu

(Get Free Report)

Itochu Corporation is a major Japanese trading company (sogo shosha) that operates a diversified global business spanning trading, investment and services. The company traces its roots to the 19th century and has evolved from a textile trading firm into a broad-based commercial and investment group. Its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol ITOCY.

Itochu conducts commodity and product trading across a wide range of sectors including textiles and apparel, machinery, metals and minerals, energy and chemicals, food and consumer products, information and communications technology, and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itochu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itochu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.