Head-To-Head Review: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) versus SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCYNEXIS and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 1 0 1 0 2.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 1 0 8 0 2.78

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.00%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 89.86%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SCYNEXIS and KalVista Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $3.75 million 9.10 -$21.29 million ($0.51) -1.59 KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$183.44 million ($3.95) -3.89

SCYNEXIS has higher revenue and earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCYNEXIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -862.89% -60.54% -41.77% KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.88% -81.87%

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS



SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It also develops SCY-247 to treat systemic fungal diseases. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ibrexafungerp. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals



KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It develops Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of HAE which is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company is developing an orally disintegrating tablet formulation, including KONFIDENT-KID for pediatric use with HAE; KONFIDENT-S for adolescent and adult patients with type I or type II HAE; and KONFIDENT for a potential oral therapy for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

